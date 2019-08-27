Rattler playing role of King at practice
Freshman Spencer Rattler is simulating Houston quarterback D’Eriq King during preparation for Oklahoma’s season opener against the Cougars on Sunday night.
King is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. The senior set an American Athletic Conference single-season record with 50 total touchdowns in 2018. He led the nation in points responsible for per game (27.5) before suffering a knee injury with two games remaining last season.
Rattler is a five-star signee who was considered the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback in the past recruiting cycle.
“Spencer Rattler back there is one of the guys simulating it. Obviously seeing Jalen (Hurts) this fall camp certainly helps. He’s going to make you pay with his feet,” Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “I don’t get in the comparison business, but I know that much… (King’s) ability to scramble. If you leave a man open, he’s going to find him and he’s going to make you pay. Sometimes doubly if you have good coverage, because then he’s going to get loose and be running downfield.”
Crawford shifts from WR to CB
Redshirt freshman Jaquayln Crawford had a prominent high school career with more than 150 receptions, 2,500 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns.
During OU’s fall camp, Crawford shifted from wide receiver to cornerback after Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning realized his speed and ability to track footballs. They approached Riley and Crawford about a switch.
“He’s doing amazing. A great transition,” Grinch said. “Since the first day he’s already been (covering) people. I always felt like he was a great corner anyway. We used to get extra work in and we’d swap over (while) playing around and I always noticed it then. To actually see him do it at practice is good to see. ”
Sylvie back on the field
Chanse Sylvie is anxious for his return to the field.
The junior nickel back saw limited action against Alabama in last year’s Orange Bowl after recovering from an Achilles rupture. He said that, since July, he’s no longer feeling fatigue and tightness in his Achilles.
“I remember during (spring football) I’d start off practice and my Achilles would be a little tight. I was like, ‘Man let’s see what we’ve got here,’” Sylvie said. “So I started off in (fall) camp and it just kept rolling. The days kept going and I kept feeling like myself. That’s when I noticed, ‘Yeah, I’m back.’”
He’s challenging Brendan Radley-Hiles for the open starting spot at nickel.
“I feel very comfortable at (nickel),” Sylvie said. “It allows me to be right at the ball, just run to it and be a playmaker. I like the position. In high school I was a big tackler. When I came to OU I had to transition to a cover guy too. So it’s actually pretty fun.”
“I’m ecstatic. I can’t wait,” Sylvie added. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, to be out there with my brothers at full speed and just play. I can’t wait for the opportunity.”
Staying strong
Oklahoma’s defense had to overcome several tough situations last season.
Those games could be a learning experience for plenty of returners about how to handle adversity this season.
“Just attacking adversity, making sure that the response to adversity is what it needs to be, which is a positive response,” linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “Something that’s not negative, not getting down on ourselves and just going out there and doing what we have to do to be effective on the defensive side of the ball.”
On the call
Sunday’s game will be broadcast on ABC. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.
Calling the game is Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Holly Rowe sideline).