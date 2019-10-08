Bulletin-board material
The buildup has begun for Saturday’s game between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 Texas.
There already has been confident chatter coming out of Austin as the countdown continues to the 11 a.m. meeting at the Cotton Bowl.
Texas left tackle Sam Cosmi told Rivals reporter Anwar Richardson that he has been watching OU’s Neville Gallimore and Ronnie Perkins. His thoughts probably raised a few eyebrows in the OU locker room.
“Those are pretty much guys who we’ve been watching,” Cosmi told Richardson about the defensive linemen. “I’m (excited) to go against them again. I wouldn’t say they’re, like, super special, but they’re good players. They’re solid players. Nothing to worry about too much.”
Longhorns safety B.J. Foster also had a message for OU quarterback Jalen Hurts and his running ability.
“He’s not dumb,” Foster told Texas media. “He’s gonna have to slide or it’s not going to be good for him.”
Hurts has a team-high 499 yards rushing and is averaging 8.8 yards per carry.
Big hit not on Brown’s mind now
Tre Brown had a game-changing play in last year’s Big 12 championship game against Texas.
His fourth-quarter sack of quarterback Sam Ehlinger on a cornerback blitz resulted in a safety and spun the game the Sooners’ direction in a 39-27 victory at AT&T Stadium.
“That was just a moment I was living in. I’m not living in that anymore,” Brown said this week. “But I don’t know what to tell you. I was like, ‘Wow, I really sacked this guy? He’s like 240 pounds and I can’t believe I brought him down. I’m 180 at the time.’”
OU defense must finish strong
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wasn’t pleased with the way his defense finished in the 45-20 win at Kansas last weekend.
The Jayhawks put together touchdown drives of 75 and 70 yards in the fourth quarter.
“There’s been a couple instances this year where the fourth-quarter, you look up with 12 minutes to go or something like that and say, ‘You got a chance to finish this off the right way,’ and the numbers are going to look a certain way postgame and then all of a sudden with a couple minutes left and say, ‘Doggone, we kind of let one get away from us,’ ” Grinch said.
“And not from a win standpoint, but simply from a numbers standpoint. Why did I bring that up? The numbers can or look different if we finished a couple of these things better and maybe in situations that weren’t really contested into the fourth quarter, but that wouldn’t change who we are defensively and the challenges that we have.”
OU has only allowed 34 first-half points compared to 61 points after intermission.
Trying a personnel shift
Ryan Jones (linebacker) and David Ugwoegbu (end) got some looks at nickelback against KU.
It’s a different spot for both of them and gives the defense an opportunity to look at bigger players at the position. Jones (6-foot-2, 231 pounds) and Ugwoegbu (6-4, 231) are larger in stature than Brendan Radley-Hiles (5-9, 185).
“(The KU game) afforded us an opportunity from a personnel standpoint to get a couple of bigger bodies out there,” Grinch said. “That may present itself again over the course of the season. I thought it was responsible to take a look at that. I thought they did some good things.”
Pricey ticket for Saturday
According to StubHub on Tuesday afternoon, there will be a hefty cost to buy a ticket on the secondary market.
The cheapest ticket was $275. To sit on the lower level on the 50-yard line, the cost begins at around $550.