Calcaterra remains sidelined
Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra will miss his third consecutive game with the Sooners play at Kansas State on Saturday.
The junior has an undisclosed injury and hasn’t played since the Oct. 5 victory at Kansas.
“We’re going to get him through this week and then obviously into the bye week and we’re hopeful to have him after that,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said Wednesday. “We’re going to use the bye week to our advantage to get him a little bit more rest.”
Calcaterra has five catches for 79 yards this season, but doesn’t have a touchdown reception.
Reshuffled offensive line creating own identity
With center Creed Humphrey being OU’s only returning starter on the offensive line, naturally it was expected that he would be a loud voice.
That’s not the case.
“Creed is not very vocal. It’s sometimes painful getting him to talk. That’s not what he wants to do and that’s fine. You don’t need everybody talking,” Riley said. “He’s more of a by-example guy with the way he goes about his business. But we have Tyrese (Robinson), Adrian (Ealy), Marquis (Hayes) some of those guys are a little bit more vocal and you need that from the group.”
No cakewalk in Manhattan
OU has won 22 consecutive road games, which is the second-longest streak in FBS history.
Getting to No. 23 won’t be easy for the Sooners.
Chris Klieman has taken over the program and, while the schemes are different, the Wildcats have maintained a physical style of play.
“It’s a new coach, but it’s still all the same positive traits from K-State that you remember, which I think is a compliment to coach Klieman being able to continue that on in the first year,” Riley said. “It’s no surprise when you look at where he’s been and what he’s done.
“They are still K-State and you know what you are going to get, and it is going to be a physical, hard-fought ball game.”
The Wildcats’ fans bring the energy, too, Riley noted.
“There are some places you go and it’s 80,000 and it feels like it’s 40,000 and it’s a country club atmosphere,” Riley said. “This is not the country club atmosphere. It’s way better. They are into it. They’re football people. They’re rowdy. It’s a fun place to play.”
Working his way back
Defensive tackle Jordan Kelley continues to work his way back from an injury suffered earlier this season.
“He’s done well. He’s raw right now. Just rusty. Just needs work. But he’s strong. He’s been able to really lift and get after it,” Riley said about the former Union High School star. “He just needs to get back on the field and get reps. It’s been good to get him out there.
“We’ll start him on our scout team and let him build his way up and earn reps on the defense. He’s a talented kid and we’re thrilled to have him back.”
Gobbling up yards
OU is averaging 9.6 yards per play, while no other team in the nation averages 8. Alabama and LSU average 7.9, followed by Washington State (7.7) and Ohio State (7.3).
The Sooners set an FBS record by averaging 8.6 yards per play last season.