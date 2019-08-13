Working with special teams
Jay Boulware may have one of the toughest jobs on Oklahoma’s staff this season.
The special teams coordinator has to replace Austin Seibert, who handled all aspects of the Sooners’ kick game over the past three seasons.
“Those guys have been working hard all summer and been training like the rest of the team. While the rest were doing seven-on-seven and all that stuff, they were doing kicking and snapping and holding and stuff like that,” Boulware said. “You can tell that that work has gotten them to this point where they came into camp ready to go and not having to build up to that point. I’m really excited about what those guys can do.
“They haven’t played, you don’t know what they are going to do when the lights come on. But from what I’m seeing in practice, we should be OK in that area.”
Gabe Brkic, a redshirt freshman, is working out with Calum Sutherland for placekicking duties. Reeves Mundschau is expected to handle punt chores.
Playing catch up
Running back Kennedy Brooks missed some of the summer while he was involved in a Title IX investigation. OU policy is to suspend the student-athlete until things are resolved.
Did the time away set the sophomore back in any way?
“Probably a little bit ... when he got back and we got around him, looked like he was still in pretty good shape,” Riley said. “So it looked like that he did a lot of things on his own. It probably certainly helped that he wasn’t a first-year guy, that he knows our system.
“From the looks of it, he didn’t just sit on the couch the whole time. You could tell that he came back in shape and knocked a little bit of the rust off and now he looks like the same old Kennedy.”
New face on defense
Austin Jackson, a graduate transfer from Clemson, is working out with the Sooners. He is a walk-on student-athlete.
How did OU land him?
“He was looking for a home here for his last spot and just made some contacts or some mutual acquaintances,” Riley said. “Got a chance to watch him a little bit and was somebody that we were intrigued enough to bring in.”
Jackson begin his career at East Tennessee State in 2015 before transferring to Clemson. After redshirting in 2016, he played in two games in 2017 and two games in 2018. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound safety didn’t register a tackle during his Clemson career.
Going for the trifecta
Could an Oklahoma quarterback win the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award for the third consecutive year?
Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018) nabbed the honors over the past two seasons. The award recognizes the nation’s college offensive player with ties to the state of Texas who succeeds on and off the field.
Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tanner Mordecai are on the preseason watch list released on Tuesday. They are joined by Brooks and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.