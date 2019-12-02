Basquine grips it and rips it
Among the highlights for Oklahoma in Saturday’s Bedlam win against Oklahoma State was a well-practiced trick play in which Nick Basquine caught the ball from fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb and delivered a pass to a wide-open quarterback Jalen Hurts for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.
“That was different, having the quarter break like that and thinking about the play for so long,” Basquine said Monday. “But I was just so concerned about taking care of the football, catching it from CeeDee, because after that, I knew I was just going to grip it and rip it.”
Basquine said he was chosen to make the throw on that play because of his baseball background.
“He’s always thrown the ball well, makes good decisions,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “We’ve had it (ready to use) for a couple weeks and just kind of been looking for the right time. Just everything lined up where we thought it was the right time.”
Recruiting takes a backseat
While coaches of other teams are hitting the recruiting trail for the start of the contact period ahead of Signing Day on Dec. 18, coaches of teams playing for a conference title this week are preoccupied preparing for another game.
“It’s not good for the sport,” Riley said. “It makes zero sense that you qualify for your championship game and you’re penalized at the most important recruiting point in the year. The positive is I think those players know why we’re not on the road as much.
“We’ll deal with it. It’s kind of the way the calendar fell, but I believe this will fall like this again at some point and this is going to be something that we’re going to need to discuss. Having one week to be on the road before Signing Day is not ideal.”
Another 11 a.m. kickoff
Saturday against Baylor in the Big 12 championship game will mark the sixth kickoff at 11 a.m. for OU this season. The game will be shown on ABC.
“I think we kind of got into a groove where we were waking up early and kind of got used to those games,” Hurts said. “Then the entire month of November we played at night. But regardless of what the time is, what the weather is, we’ve got to be ready to play. We’ve got to prepare this week and be ready to play.”
A first for the Big 12
In the regular season, OU led the Big 12 in total offense, producing 526.9 yards per game, and in total defense, allowing 330.6 yards per game. That has never happened in the 24-year history of the conference.