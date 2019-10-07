Oklahoma vs Texas Tech

Oklahoma freshman Trejan Bridges high-fives fans before the game against Texas Tech in Norman on Saturday. Bridges, still listed as a wide receiver on the roster, played several snaps at safety against the Red Raiders. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

NORMAN - Freshman Trejan Bridges played safety against Texas Tech after requesting a position change. In Saturday’s win at Kansas, he returned to his wide receiver spot and had two catches for 19 yards.

So what does the future mean for Bridges? Offense or defense?

Riley said he can do both. The Kansas game plan, he said, allowed him to play offense.

“I do want to find a role, but I’m fine if that role’s on either side or both sides. And he’s certainly capable of it,” Riley said. “He’s a really good football player. He’s been a dominant special teams player for us up to this point. He’s done a nice job in other roles he’s served, offensively and defensively. Had a great catch the other day.

“I think he’ll just keep growing. Eventually does it take one permanent turn or the other? Probably. He’s got a very, very unique skill set that’s a lot of fun to think about all the possibilities.”

