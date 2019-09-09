NORMAN – Oklahoma’s offensive line continues to be a work in progress, but Lincoln Riley and quarterback Jalen Hurts continue to maintain confidence in the group.
OU finished with 733 yards of offense in Saturday’s 70-14 victory over South Dakota. While the offensive line can be credited for their work, the unit also had four holding penalties in the first quarter.
“(We) didn’t play our best last week, certainly marred by the penalties. That was the most disappointing thing about our day upfront,” Riley said. “We had some silly penalties that really set us back. But I think it shows you the standard of what we expect there.
“There are makings of a good group. And we’ve had some really good moments up front in the first two games. We have to continue to get more of those as we move forward.”
Added Hurts: “I think they’re in good hands. Coach does a great job with them. We’ll only continue to get better.”
Left guard Marquis Hayes missed the South Dakota game with an undisclosed injury. When asked about his status against UCLA, Riley said it’s unknown for this week but he won’t be out for an extended time.