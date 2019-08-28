Oklahoma has announced its captains for the 2019 football season.
Neville Gallimore, Creed Humphrey, Jalen Hurts and Kenneth Murray will be the team’s leaders. Murray was a team captain last season as well.
In a unique twist, all have different years of experience playing for the Sooners.
Gallimore enters his fourth season. The defensive lineman suited up but didn’t play in the 2016 season opener against Houston. In 2017, Murray was the first true freshman to start a season opener at inside linebacker since 1975.
Humphrey enters his redshirt sophomore season, but commands respect after being named a freshman All-American at center last season. Hurts is a graduate transfer from Alabama who will make his OU quarterback debut in Sunday’s game against Houston.