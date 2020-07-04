Sooner Nation received the July 4 fireworks that it craved on Saturday night.
Caleb Williams – considered the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class by Rivals – announced his pledge to play at OU. The revelation was shown on CBS Sports HQ, a streaming website.
Earlier in the day, Latrell McCutchin (a four-star cornerback from Austin, Texas) announced he also will play football at Oklahoma. The 6-1, 175-pounder was an Alabama commit for eight months before reopening his recruitment on March 1. His final decision came between the Crimson Tide and OU.
The quarterback play of Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray as well as Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts helped push Williams toward OU.
“With their past and with the past three quarterbacks … I honestly felt like (OU) was the best place for me overall with what Coach (Lincoln) Riley has been able to do. I just want to learn and hopefully get to the next level,” Williams said during the broadcast.
OU legend Adrian Peterson made a cameo at the end of Williams’ highlight video which announced the decision.
Said Peterson: “What’s up Caleb? It’s all about making good choices. Welcome to the family and I wish you nothing but the best. Boomer Sooner.”
Williams chose Oklahoma over LSU and Maryland. The 6-1, 200-pounder threw for 1,770 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 838 yards and 18 more scores during his junior season at Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C.
“I got a year here, but I’m ready to go and gain the trust of my teammates, earn a starting spot and hopefully help them get to a national championship,” Williams said.
McCutchin missed his junior season after suffering an ACL tear. According to Rivals, he is the nation’s sixth-best recruit at cornerback and the No. 66 prospect overall.
The cornerback position has a significant need for depth for the Sooners. In the Peach Bowl loss against LSU, Oklahoma only had three scholarship cornerbacks.
Five-star quarterbacks have been recruited by OU coach Lincoln Riley in two of the past three recruiting cycles. Spencer Rattler was a five-star recruit in 2019.
“There are very few schools at any position that can recruit like Lincoln Riley can recruit a quarterback right now,” said SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion, who has covered OU recruiting for nearly two decades. “When a defensive lineman gets an offer from Alabama, those are high-water marks. That’s when you know this player is an elite national guy.
“When a quarterback gets an Oklahoma offer – there have been very few over the last three or four years – you know that guy is one of the absolute top two or three quarterbacks in the country because Lincoln Riley has proven himself as not only able to land the best players he wants, but also to identify the guys that maybe not everybody was over the moon about.”
McCuistion pointed out that Rattler was offered a scholarship early by Riley because he saw the potential. Williams was also approached early by Riley.
“From a recruiting perspective, the only thing (this run) takes a back seat to is what they’re doing on the field with all the Heisman Trophy winners and the finalists,” McCuistion said. “One feeds the other.”