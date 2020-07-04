Sooner Nation received the July 4 fireworks that it craved on Saturday night.
Caleb Williams – considered the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class by Rivals – announced his pledge to play at Oklahoma.
The revelation was shown on CBS Sports HQ, a streaming website.
Williams mentioned the play of past Sooners starting quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts as a reason for his decision.
“With their past and the past three quarterbacks … I honestly felt like (OU) was for me with what Coach (Lincoln) Riley was able to do,” Williams said during the broadcast.
Williams chose Oklahoma over LSU and Maryland. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder threw for 1,770 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 838 yards and 18 more scores during his junior season at Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C.
Williams would be the second five-star quarterback recruited by OU coach Lincoln Riley in three years, joining Spencer Rattler in 2019.
“There are very few schools at any position that can recruit like Lincoln Riley can recruit a quarterback right now,” said SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion, who has covered OU recruiting for nearly two decades. “When a defensive lineman gets an offer from Alabama, those are high-water marks. That’s when you know this player is an elite national guy.
“When a quarterback gets an Oklahoma offer – there have been very few over the last three or four years – you know that guy is one of the absolute top two or three quarterbacks in the country because Lincoln Riley has proven himself as not only able to land the best players he wants, but also to identify the guys that maybe not everybody was over the moon about.”
McCuistion pointed out that Rattler was offered a scholarship early by Riley because he saw the potential. Williams was also approached early by Riley.
“From a recruiting perspective, the only thing (this run) takes a back seat to is what they’re doing on the field with all the Heisman Trophy winners and the finalists,” McCuistion said. “One feeds the other.”
Memorable moments: A ring for the thumb
Another CFP appearance:
December in New York City:
Three questions about 2019: Was the season a success?
2. What went right?
3. What went wrong?
What to expect in 2020:
What to expect in 2020 (continued):
Top returners: Kennedy Brooks
Top returners: DaShaun White
Top returners: Creed Humphrey
Biggest losses: CeeDee Lamb
Biggest losses: Kenneth Murray
Biggest losses: Parnell Motley
Postseason awards: Offensive MVP: CeeDee Lamb
Defensive MVP: Kenneth Murray
Assistant of the year: Alex Grinch
Newcomer of the year: Jalen Hurts
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
Video: Eric Bailey and Guerin Emig break down Bedlam
Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391