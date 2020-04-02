Will Oklahoma’s football team be allowed to return to campus before Aug. 1?
On Thursday, OU interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. announced in a letter to the university community that all classes will be offered online during the summer, dorms will be closed and all in-person events will be suspended until at least July 31 due to COVID-19.
The Tulsa World reached out to the university to see how that impacts the football program, which already has been shut down by the conference with other Big 12 schools until at least May 31.
OU athletics spokesman Mike Houck told the Tulsa World, “There may be some allowance for summer workouts, but those dates and circumstances are unknown at this time.”
During a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, OU coach Lincoln Riley estimated between 80-85% of his players are back in their hometowns. He also tagged June 1 as a date to watch for in the progression toward fall football.
“By June 1, we’ll have an idea of what (everything) looks like,” Riley said. “Doesn’t look like a whole lot’s going to happen certainly before then. And I think it’s going to be a step-by-step process.”
After getting players back to campus, he said the coaching staff has to assess where they are from a physical standpoint before beginning workouts and practices.
With so many unknowns, there could be questions in terms of how many people are allowed on the sideline, in the locker room and during workouts.
“There’s potentially some guidelines we’re going to have to work around,” Riley said. “I think we all gotta be open-minded and wait and see how this thing kind of plays out.
“But I do think by June 1, if our players are on or off campus, it will be pretty telling.”