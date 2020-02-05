Reggie Grimes II proved the wait was worth it on Wednesday morning.
The outside linebacker from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood High School was expected to sign with the Sooners during December’s signing period. Instead, he chose to wait for February but didn’t waver from his decision.
Oklahoma received Grimes’ paperwork, which sparked Lincoln Riley to use social media to announce the news. Grimes officially is the 22nd member of Oklahoma’s 2020 signing class.
Grimes (6-4, 240 pounds) is a four-star recruit according to Rivals. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 142nd overall prospect and considered the fifth-best in the state of Tennessee.
Grimes told The Tennessean that South Carolina tried to make a recruiting pitch in January, but he declined their pursuit.
Grimes had 51 stops including 19 tackles for loss last season. He tallied 11 sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns.
What stood out about Oklahoma?
They know how to work," Grimes told The Tennessean. "Everything is earned. You earn playing time.
"That's what I've been taught since I started playing football."
Reggie Grimes, the new OU player’s father, played college football at Alabama and logged eight games with the New England Patriots in the 2000 season.