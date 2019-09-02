NORMAN – Week 1 games typically lead to overreactions, and No. 4 Oklahoma’s 49-31 win against Houston on Sunday night was no exception.
Transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts accounting for 508 yards of offense ignited Heisman Trophy talk while the Sooner defense surrendering 255 yards in the second half prompted some to write off the potential for improvements under first-year coordinator Alex Grinch.
“Everybody is going to overreact – good and bad – after the first week and think they know how it’s going to go,” coach Lincoln Riley said during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference call. “Whether it was great or it was terrible or somewhere in between, it’s just continuing to improve.
“Each week is going to be a new week. The team standing at the end of the year will be the one that improved the most throughout the year.”
OU (1-0) opened the season by forcing back-to-back three-and-outs and limited the Cougars to 21 yards in the first quarter. Houston quarterback D’Eriq King, a Heisman darkhorse candidate, had more success as the game wore on, orchestrating a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
The biggest disappointment for Grinch was the lack of takeaways. Leading up to the opener, he said fewer than two forced turnovers in each game would be unacceptable.
“It rips your heart out,” Grinch said Sunday night. “It’d be the equivalent of asking an offensive coach how you feel about scoring touchdowns. That’s your purpose of being on the field. Certainly, obviously, you’re excited about the win, but devastated that we got none.”
Much of the focus of the game was rightfully on the stellar performance by Hurts in his debut: 20-of-23 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns; 16 carries for 176 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“He did a nice job of managing our guys, handling the moment and making good, sound decisions,” Riley said. “That’s been something we’ve tried to hang our hat on, regardless of who the quarterback is, of being aggressive but also making really good decisions. I would say he did a nice job with that part and he has to continue to get better.”
Hurts, who had the most productive outing by a Sooner in a debut and bested his career-high yardage total from his Alabama days, made it clear he didn’t come to Norman to set records.
“We did some really good things out there tonight, and there’s a lot of things we need to improve on,” he said. “We’ve got to take that next step as a team.”
Ahead of a short week that features a home game against FCS opponent South Dakota on Saturday night, the Sooners will focus on correcting the issues that emerged in the first game.
“It’s one of the most valuable game films of the year,” Riley said. “Every coach will tell you that. There is so much that you can coach off of, all the different situations that come up. You learn so much about your team.”
While overreactions on the Sooners abound, here’s one with merit, courtesy of Houston coach Dana Holgorsen: “I’d be shocked if there’s a better team in the country. Their defense is much improved and obviously that was their area of weakness last year. I’d be shocked if that team isn’t playing in the playoffs.”