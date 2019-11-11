NORMAN — Parnell Motley felt both ends of an emotional spectrum following Oklahoma’s past two football games.
After being ejected from the Kansas State game two weeks ago, Motley was helpless as he watched from a dark tunnel as the Sooners were tagged with their first loss this season.
On Saturday night, his interception on Iowa State’s two-point conversion salvaged a 42-41 victory and keeps the Sooners’ postseason hopes alive.
Motley understands his importance to the team during this stretch run. As a senior cornerback, he can’t have a mistake like kicking at an opponent and then being thrown out of a game.
What if Baylor tries to test his poise in Saturday’s important Big 12 contest?
“This time would be more different for me because it’s a more important game, more valuable game,” Motley said after Monday’s practice. “I can’t change the other times. I can’t change yesterday, but I can definitely change today. I do what I gotta do. Do what I’ve done all season, and no doubt I’ll come out with the outcome that I want.
“I definitely hurt my team (at Kansas State). I definitely put that on me. I learned from that, to keep my poise and still play my game.”
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was asked about Motley’s performance against Iowa State and if the player made the right steps following the critical mistake at K-State.
“He had a tough two weeks and a lot of it was self-inflicted. So there are lessons there for him and for everybody,” Grinch said. “I thought he performed pretty well the other night.”
Grinch mentioned the game-saving interception on the two-point conversion, but also pointed out that he missed a sure interception earlier in the game.
“We say takeaways equal victory, and we haven’t held up our end. We just haven’t,” Grinch said. “But that’s a pretty good visual at the tail end of the game. Someone had to make a play and, by the way, takeaways do equal victories. They didn’t make it. We did. That’s something that kind of provides a visual. I’m thrilled for him and I’m thrilled for us.”
Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell also was impressed with the way that Motley rebounded from the K-State contest.
“As you all know he came up very big for us at the end. Whenever we needed a play he came through for us,” Turner-Yell said. “P-Mott has been around here for a good little minute. He knows the things he’s supposed to do and the things he’s not. Things happened at Kansas State and he bounced back the right way and made a big play for the team.”
Motley knew he needed to do something special during the Cyclones’ final two-point conversion attempt. Being physical was important, but he also initially lost leverage. He knew that Iowa State wide receiver La’Michael Pettway had a step on him. When the ball was thrown, he attacked.
“My hands were on top and his hands were on the bottom. I just kept ripping through and through. At the end of the day, I came up with the ball,” Motley said.
“It was kind of an amazing moment but it was the kind of moment to tell yourself … you have to give all you got. I’m glad it played out well in my favor.“
Motley’s clock at OU is ticking. There are only three regular-season games left as well as any postseason games. He wants the best for his team.
“At the end of the day, that’s been me from the jump — trying to reach those goals,” he said. “We want to play to the highest level we can get. We control what we can control.
“We just gotta keep pushing. One practice at a time, one day at a time, one game at a time. Eventually, things will go in our favor. We have to play to our standard and how we want. No matter what, the playoffs or anything, everything is still in front of us.”