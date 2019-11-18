NORMAN – Life without CeeDee Lamb began slowly for Oklahoma on Saturday night.
In the first half against Baylor, Jalen Hurts didn’t complete more than three passes in a row. The quarterback had a fumble and an interception while throwing for only 80 yards. Little-used A.D. Miller was the Sooners’ leading receiver at intermission.
Hurts settled and several receivers contributed in Oklahoma’s historic 34-31 win against the Bears. OU overcame a 25-point deficit to register the largest comeback in school history.
“I have complete trust in everybody who's on the field. I think we all trust each other to make plays, to do their jobs and to go out there and execute,” Hurts said about the passing game during Monday’s news conference. “Guys stepped up and took advantage of opportunities to make plays. That's what good football teams do.”
Riley said Lamb’s availability for Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against TCU remains up in the air. He missed the Baylor contest due to a “medical issue.”
“It’s not a definite no but certainly not a definite yes right now,” Riley said.
Hurts had a school-record 305 yards in the second half (217 passing, 88 rushing) during the rally. His performance earned him Big 12 offensive player of the week honors.
Several players had statement games in Oklahoma’s passing game. Austin Stogner had his first two touchdown receptions (5 yards and 3 yards), Theo Wease had a 19-yard reception and Brayden Willis’ first career touchdown catch (2 yards) with 5:25 left tied the game at 31.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a career-high four catches, and Jadon Haselwood had a key first-down catch during OU’s final touchdown drive.
Riley said young players made some of the biggest plays in the game.
“It’s exciting for our program in the future. A lot of the biggest plays in the game were made by freshmen and sophomores,” Riley said. “That’s pretty fun to see. And it can be. It can be a great confidence for those guys and confidence in our older guys to give them opportunities and confidence in our coaches to give them opportunities. We’re certainly going to need them.”
Senior Lee Morris was a catalyst in the win.
Entering the Baylor game, Morris only had eight catches in 2019. He nearly doubled that output with a career-high seven receptions for 86 yards, with each catch resulting in first-down yardage.
"Lee was a huge part of the game. He played excellent. Jalen did a good job finding him on a number of occasions,” Riley said. “Our guys outside have gotten some attention, so even with CeeDee not there, it was important to be able to attack some people over the middle.
“And then Lee just made some clutch, big-time catches. Several of the catches he got hit a little bit and was able to hang on. It's what he's done his entire career here. So, great to see and he's always played well at the end of the years and in big games.”
Morris’ on-field performance seems to match his off-field leadership. As a fifth-year senior who earned a scholarship during his playing career, Riley said he hasn’t grumbled about playing time.
The OU coach called him one of the most unselfish players that he’s coached in Norman, adding that he works hard on every special teams unit.
“He’s there every single day. He’s really tough. He’s really made himself into a really, really good football player,” Riley said. “I’m not surprised at all with how he handled it. I would’ve never worried about that with him at all. That’s part of why he’s the player that he is and a good example for a lot of young guys.”
Riley said he understands young guys want playing time. He wants to see that rather than players who are OK with just being on the sideline.
The coach said there is a fine line.
“There are two things. They have to understand, one, the great plays or the highlight plays you make are great, but the opportunities go to the ones who are the most consistent, and you’ve got to go prove that you’re deserving of those reps,” Riley said. “And there’s also times, again, Lee’s a great example, where he’s gotten a lot of reps and has games where not many come his way and then all of a sudden he has a huge night for us, and it can go that way, too.
“We’re lucky that we’ve got some old guys that are very unselfish that have been with us that can be great examples to those guys. I think in large part they’ve handled it well, and when they’ve gotten the opportunity on a big stage, you know, they were ready.”