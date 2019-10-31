A petition for a protective order against Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland was filed on Thursday, according to court documents.
A hearing date for the protective order has been set for Nov. 8 in Cleveland County Court.
Sutherland was suspended indefinitely, the school announced on Oct. 4, and it was learned he is the subject of a Title IX investigation in conjunction with a Sept. 21 arrest on a complaint of public intoxication. According to the Norman Police Department affidavit, a woman identified Sutherland as her boyfriend and told an officer he had a short physical and verbal altercation with her.
The Oklahoman was the first to report a petition was filed.
Shortly after news broke about Sutherland’s arrest, OU spokesman Mike Houck told the Tulsa World, “We have been aware of the matter and Calum has been suspended indefinitely since we were notified.”
On Tuesday, OU coach Lincoln Riley was asked about Sutherland’s status.
“As far as I’ve been told, (the) process is still playing out,” Riley said.
Sutherland opened the season as the Sooners’ field-goal kicker and connected on two-of-four kicks in the first three games. Since his suspension, Gabe Brkic took over the chores and has made all 10 field goals that he’s attempted, including a 50-yarder at Kansas State.