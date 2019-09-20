The Selmon brothers – Oklahoma's iconic football trio of Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy – could soon be enshrined outside Memorial Stadium.
The university announced this week that it is seeking contracts to construct a statue of the players from Eufaula as well as statues of former Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
The OU Daily was the first to announce the school’s plans.
The Selmon brothers were defensive linemen and would eventually become All-Americans during their playing careers. The three men combined for 905 tackles at OU. Lucious was National Defensive Player of the Year in 1973. Dewey, playing his older brother's nose guard position, was an All-American in 1974 and 1975. Lee Roy, at tackle alongside Dewey, won the Outland and Lombardi trophies.
"As good as they were, with what they accomplished in the history of college football, something that's never been done before or since, they are all giants off the field in how they handled themselves," Barry Switzer told the Tulsa World in 2012. "It goes back to Jessie - Mama Selmon - and Lucious, their daddy. How they were raised in Eufaula, and how strong their family unit was."
The Selmon brothers’ statue is proposed to be the three of them together. It’s expected to be located north of Heisman Park with a due date of fall 2021.
Poses for the Heisman statues will be personally selected by Mayfield and Murray. The bronze statues will be uniform to the five statues of former Heisman winners Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Sam Bradford and Jason White.
Mayfield’s statue has a due date of spring 2020, while Murray’s due date is exactly one year later.
No dedication date has officially been set, but it’s expected that the timing of a spring unveiling would work with Mayfield and Murray’s respective NFL schedules.
Oklahoma’s last statue unveiling was in April 2018 when Bob Stoops’ statue was dedicated on the south lawn of Memorial Stadium.