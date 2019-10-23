There is a possibility that a reconstructed Sooner Schooner could be ready by Oklahoma’s home game Nov. 9 against Iowa State, but don’t expect any more celebratory rides on the field.
The iconic symbol of OU football was damaged when it crashed following a celebration of a Sooners touchdown against West Virginia on Saturday. No one was injured, and the Sooner Schooner was taken off the field in pieces.
The OU Daily was first to report there are plans for an updated Sooner Schooner to be constructed.
There’s no timetable, but senior associate athletics director Kenny Mossman said the school is hopeful the new one will be in use as soon as possible.
“We plan to have a new Schooner built, and it will resume all of the traditional Schooner roles, including running on the field,” Mossman said in a statement to the Tulsa World. “The Schooner that was damaged will be repaired, but it will be used for appearances and static displays only.”
The wagon is a popular attraction for fans, who often take pictures with it along with the two ponies that tow the Schooner.
If the rebuilt Schooner returns for either remaining home game (Iowa State or TCU on Nov. 23), it will be anchored at its typical location at the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium.
“There is a chance that it will be at some or all of our remaining home games, and we’ll have it located in the tunnel, but it won’t run,” Mossman said. “That’s simply out of an abundance of caution.”