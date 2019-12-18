NORMAN — Lincoln Riley, during a scheduled Wednesday news conference, chose not to address recent rumors about Oklahoma football players being suspended for the upcoming Peach Bowl.
“I am aware of the report that is out there,” Riley said. “Unfortunately at this time, I cannot comment on it.”
SoonerScoop.com reported three players will be unavailable for the College Football Playoff semifinal game: defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges.
Riley was asked directly if running back Kennedy Brooks would play in the Dec. 28 game.
“Kennedy will play,” Riley said.
He was immediately asked afterward if Stevenson would play.
“Kennedy Brooks will play,” Riley said, repeating his previous answer.
Riley was asked if he was unable to comment because of any possible appeals process.
“I don’t know that I even want go that far. I’m just unable to right now,” Riley said. “I will when I can, but can’t right now.”
Riley said there’s no timeline for when he can share more information regarding the situation.
The Sooners will not have another media availability until the Dec. 23 arrival date in Atlanta.
Will this be a distraction in preparing for the game?
“All these playoffs are a huge distraction,” Riley said. “There are a million different distractions right now in getting prepared for this. The team that can handle those the best is going to be the most equipped coming into it.
“We’ve had challenges all year. We’ve had challenges of losing a player to an injury … that’s part of how it goes. We’ll handle it the way we have and we’ll be ready to play.”