Rickey Dixon couldn’t attend his College Football Hall of Fame induction, but the hard-hitting defensive back made both his immediate family and Sooner Nation proud on Tuesday night.
Dixon is the 22nd Oklahoma player inducted into the Hall of Fame. His battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease) didn’t allow him to make the trip to the New York City event.
“This is a big award for him … for him to get in, it’s a great honor. He really appreciates it. I wish he could be out here to see you guys, but they sent me out on his behalf,” his son, Rickey Dixon Jr., said before the ceremony. “It’s just a great honor.”
What was Dixon's reaction when he was told the news last August?
"He had tears in his eyes. He just loves the University of Oklahoma,” his wife Lorraine Dixon told the Tulsa World.
Dixon was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. The disease may continue to deteriorate his body but not his spirit.
“He always has a smile on his face. He’s always happy. He doesn’t lose any hope in regard to his disease. He still has the belief that we’re going to beat it,” Rickey Dixon Jr. said. “We thank the Lord every day for him still being here with us. Every day is a battle.”
“A lot of people may not know about Rickey and his skill set and how good he was in football,” he added. “With his disease, he’s a small, frailer guy, but when he was actually playing, you can see how he was a force to be reckoned with.”
The 2019 induction class will be recognized during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between Oklahoma and LSU.
Dixon is the fifth member of Oklahoma’s 1985 national championship program to be a Hall of Fame member. He joins coach Barry Switzer (2001 induction), Keith Jackson (2001), Tony Casillas (2004) and Brian Bosworth (2015).
“I had dinner with Barry the other day. He’s out here for his support and there are a couple of other Sooners like Joe Washington,” Rickey Dixon Jr. said. “They are out here somewhere. Just the Sooners have always been with him and it’s just like another big family for us.”
Dixon played at OU between 1984-87. He was a 1987 consensus All-American and is OU’s first full-time defensive back in the Hall of Fame. His 17 career interceptions are one shy of the school record. He owns the single-season mark with nine during that 1987 campaign.
Rickey Dixon Jr. described his father’s play with one word – speed. He added that it seemed like he always found where the ball was pretty quickly.
Rickey Dixon Jr. also said his father’s favorite game was against Nebraska. In the 1987 “Game of the Century II” he had two interceptions to help OU win 17-7.
After Dixon’s football career, which includes six seasons in the NFL, he became a motivational speaker for at-risk youth. He also owned a landscaping business and coached high school football.
What it’s like being Rickey Dixon’s son?
“It means that growing up, I had big shoes to fill,” Rickey Dixon Jr. said. “Not really sports, but just following in his footsteps. It’s like he built something and it’s my responsibility to build on top of what he’s already done.”