ATLANTA - Lincoln Riley won’t call the 2019 football season a rebuilding year and says he’s proud of his Oklahoma team.
Riley spent 24 minutes with media members on Sunday morning, about 12 hours following the Sooners’ 63-28 loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl.
“I don’t want to say rebuilding year; that isn’t the right word. It’s never that here,” Riley said. “But there was a lot of turnover for this team this season. For this team, with all the new pieces and all the turnover and all the things that we replaced, to do what this team did, it’s a bad taste in your mouth from last night, but this team did a heck of a job getting here, and that’s the truth.”
Riley completed his third season as head coach. Each team finished 12-2 and lost in a College Football Playoff semifinal game.
He wouldn’t say that this year was his most challenging as a head coach.
“Dealing with the amount of injuries and things like that that we did, sure, that weighs on you. But the flip side of that is kind of seeing how our team fought through all that and all the new and all the change and found ways to win was kind of invigorating, too. I mean, it was fun,” Riley said.
“Every year is challenging. To win like we have is, I know people take it for granted, but it’s frickin’ hard to do. … I know we all want to take that next step. And everybody in this program wants to, and everybody knows that we’re going to. But it’s been pretty good, too. But they’re all hard, man. Every single one.”
LSU was the best team that Oklahoma played in four CFP appearances, Riley said.
Not having key players Delarrin Turner-Yell (injured), Brendan Radley-Hiles (targeting ejection) and Ronnie Perkins (suspension) hurt the Sooners, the coach said. Combine that with outstanding play by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and it was the perfect storm.
OU didn’t make enough competitive plays on defense, Riley said. They “giftwrapped” plays for LSU on both sides of the ball with defensive buts and missing key throws on offense. Riley pointed out a gadget play to Jeremiah Hall that was tipped by a defender. He said it would have been a “monster play.”
“People aren’t going to want to hear this: There were very, very makeable opportunities there to make it a very competitive game, and I felt like with the way we practiced, if we could get it into the second half within striking distance that we could absolutely have a shot,” Riley said. “But (LSU is) good. They are.”
Riley and the NFL
Riley’s name is expected to continue emerging as an NFL head coach candidate in upcoming days.
The Oklahoma coach said the topic is common during the recruiting process. He said the recruits know where he stands and that they appreciate his honesty about the situation.
“This is where I want to coach and this is where I want to coach for a long time,” Riley said. “I’m not ever going to say never because I don’t ever want to be that guy, but it’s hard to envision me wanting to leave this place unless something about our setup here changed that I thought wasn’t good for the program or our future.”
December roller coaster ride
Oklahoma had several highs and lows in the month of December.
The month started solid with a Bedlam victory and an overtime win over Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.
Then there was the suspension of Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges, the injury to Turner-Yell (broken collarbone) and, of course, Saturday’s loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl.
Did he have to rally the team leading into the bowl game, especially after Turner-Yell’s injury?
“A little bit. When you lose that many good players in the fashion that we did and we kind of rally them back up like we did, then we lose a player like Delarrin and what he’s meant to us, it takes the wind out of your sails a little bit,” Riley said. “Now, our guys are ready to play going in. It’s not like we’re sitting there saying ‘Poor me,’ and we’ve dealt with those things all year.
“You’d love to go into these games against good opponents at full strength and we obviously weren’t, but we certainly could have and should have done a much better job than we did.”
It’s been reported that the suspended players failed an NCAA drug test that comes with a six-game penalty.
Riley was asked how long OU could be without the players.
“That’s still up in the air right now,” he said.
Has there been an appeal?
“The process is ongoing, yes.”
No CFP hangover expected
Oklahoma has gone winless after advancing to the College Football Playoff in four of the past five years.
Is Riley concerned that could be held against the program in future years?
“No. If that happens then they’re not doing their job,” Riley said.
“Year to year, so many things change, especially in college football these days. More guys leaving early, the transfer portal, rosters are turning over faster than ever. Different every year, so if they start factoring (Playoff losses) in … they won’t — it’s not their job. They’ve got too many good people on it.”
Eyeing the future
When Riley was East Carolina’s offensive coordinator, he had multiple opportunities to leave for higher profile jobs in bigger conferences.
He was calculated during his five years at the American Athletic Conference school before making the move to Oklahoma in 2015.
Alex Grinch’s immediate success could put him on a few prospective head coach lists by athletic directors. Has Riley spoke with Grinch about future prospects?
“We’ve talked about it some. I want to be a resource for him and I’ve been through some of the things he’s gone through or is going through or wants to go through. I think it’s two-fold,” Riley said. “I think it’s understanding if you do well here, then there’s going to be a lot of opportunities and also it’s us putting him in a position where he doesn’t feel like he has to go jump on it.
“We talked late last night and his excitement about where we’re going is right there where mine is.”
Riley said with the success the program has had, there will be some on his staff who will be contacted or interviewed by other programs – “That just goes with the territory,” he said – and he knows some will be good future head coaches or coordinators.
“The good thing here at Oklahoma is the support we’ve had from administration and the president being able to take care of these guys and put them in a situation where if they leave, it’s only for a no-brainer,” Riley said. “And you hope our success would lead to those guys getting some of those no-brainer ones. I hope they do, and you don’t want to lose them, but I want them all to get an opportunity like I was able to get.”