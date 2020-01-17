Jay Boulware (copy)

Could Oklahoma lose an assistant coach to their rival south of the Red River?

Multiple reports out of Texas indicate that OU running backs coach and special teams coordinator Jay Boulware has emerged as a top candidate to become the Longhorns’ tight ends or special teams coach.

No official word has come from either school.

Boulware was an offensive lineman at Texas for two seasons before a heart condition ended his career. He was a student assistant coach (1994-95) and a graduate assistant (1996) for the Longhorns before beginning his 23-year career as a full-time assistant.

Boulware joined the OU staff in 2013 as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. In 2015, he shifted to tight ends coach to running backs coach while keeping charge of special teams. Over the past five seasons, he’s coached top running backs like future NFL draft picks Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Rodney Anderson.

Boulware has also landed two outstanding kickers for the Sooners in Austin Seibert and Gabe Brkic. Seibert finished his career as the all-time FBS scoring leader among kickers (499 points). Brkic was 52-of-52 on PATs and connected on all 17 field goal attempts in 2019. He was the only FBS kicker to log a perfect mark this past season.

