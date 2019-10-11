Eddie Radosevich may owe former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier a hearty thank you.
When Grier flashed a “horns down” during a 2018 win over Texas, he drew the ire of Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who tweeted that he won’t forget anyone who disrespects his school with the hand gesture.
The Big 12 Conference then ruled that a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct could be called on a Texas opponent who flashes the ‘horns down’ gesture.
While many thought it was a silly turn of events, the quick-witted Radosevich created a “Horns Up For Peace” movement, a satirical shot on the subject. It’s jokingly built around the premise that each time the hand gesture is displayed, someone is harmed.
Who is Radosevich? He a 2009 Oklahoma graduate who works as a videographer for SoonerScoop.com, a popular website which covers OU athletics. He’s also a morning co-host on The Franchise, a sports talk radio show broadcast across the state.
Radosevich developed a cult following on social media after posting videos on the topic. One fan even created the website hornsupforpeace.org. Now his work will be featured during Saturday’s ESPN College GameDay broadcast.
“I never thought it would be as big as it has and I’m actually pleasantly surprised that so many people have kind of gotten the bit,” Radosevich said.
Radosevich said he’s sometimes recognized by fans who will tell him “horns up for peace” which means his satirical message is reaching an audience.
It also grabbed the attention of ESPN, who had Gene Wojciechowski and a camera crew tape a segment with Radosevich on Tuesday afternoon. He’s anxious to see the finished product.
“I feel like I put on an Academy Award-winning role,” he joked. “It couldn’t have gone any better. The camera crew was great. Gene was awesome. I think it will be something that a lot of Oklahoma and Texas fans will be able to watch on game day and put a smile on their face. Me, being the weird person that I am, it was a joy to be an actor on the other side of the camera for a couple of hours.”
Does he feel heat from Texas fans?
“Not very much, which I think should tell everything about what this whole horns down thing has become,” he said. “I think 99.8 percent of the Oklahoma and Texas fan base could care less about what the hand signal is.
“I think it’s basically kind of taken a new life of its own because everybody realizes how ridiculous it has become.”