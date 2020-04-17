Saturday was supposed to be a special day for Oklahoma’s football newcomers.
Ten players were going to make their debuts in the spring game. It was going to be an opportunity for Sooner Nation to get acquainted with players who ended junior college and high school early to get a jump start on their college careers.
Of course, there is no Saturday game and the newcomers only received one full practice on March 10 before college football, along with all NCAA sports, came to a screeching halt due to COVID-19.
The majority of the players have returned to their homes, where isolation has become the norm not only for them but everyone in the nation. The only connection with head coach Lincoln Riley and the assistant coaches is through eight hours a week of virtual meetings and instruction.
What’s it been like for the new players going through this situation?
“Their heads are spinning a little bit. Probably a little more than the others,” Riley said last month. “It’s been different. I’ve been proud of our group. They’ve definitely handled it well. I think the biggest thing for them has been a little disappointment more than anything.”
The 10 newcomers arrived on campus in January and immediately got into classes and conditioning. The offseason work, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said last month, is critical to development for upcoming seasons.
“The eye on the prize, the carrot out front is to get to spring ball,” Riley said. “Everybody looks forward to it. To only get one practice and then to have to get off the field, it’s disappointing.
“Our guys have done well. They’ve done a good job academically and done a great job of staying connected with us during this time. I think more disappointment from missing that part of it but proud of the way that group has responded, as a whole.”
A key part with the new players is maintaining conditioning and nutrition in a home setting. Riley said strength coach Bennie Wylie and the nutrition staff are focused on providing guidelines for each player.
“The accessibility (to working out) ranges from nothing to some guys still having full facilities to work out at. They work out at different times,” Riley said. “And their access to different nutrition is varied, as well. It’s become very individualized. I give coach Wylie, our strength staff and our nutrition team a bunch of credit because you can’t just lay out a blanket plan for your team.”
There’s no target date for when the team will be allowed back on campus to attend classes and practice. Riley and his coaching staff have to prepare for a moving target of when they can prepare for the next football season.
“As coaches you’re kind of constantly evolving, adjusting. I think the best staffs and best coaches do that well. I think we do a good job of it. I feel like it’s an advantage,” Riley said. “As far as how late, you know, just strictly going in from a football perspective you give us -- hopefully we have a little bit of time in the offseason to get them in shape and work them out -- but if we can have 15-20 practices we can be ready to go play, without a doubt.”