Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley continues to believe that a 2020 college football season will be played, but it may not have the traditional look.

Riley was a guest on ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning. He was asked about the probability of a season by co-host Stephen A. Smith due to COVID-19.

“I think it’s impossible to predict when we will have a season, but I am extremely confident that we will have a season at some point,” Riley said. “It may look different. The schedule may look different. Fans in the stands may look different. Starting times may be different. We don’t know and we have to be ready to adjust.”

Riley added that football is important to this country and the morale of the country overall.

“It’s obviously not the most important thing,” Riley said. “I feel like we live in a great country and I think we will find a way to band together to beat this and I do feel like we’ll be playing football at some point hopefully very shortly.”

