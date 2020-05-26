Oklahoma has announced it is opening facilities for football players to begin workouts July 1, a cautious approach given the Big 12 Conference voted last week to set a June 15 date for athletes to return to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As I have stated before, we are going to approach this return with extreme care,” coach Lincoln Riley said in an OU statement announcing the date. “We have received tremendous guidance from highly respected medical professionals, and we will follow their recommendations.
“We understand that the well-being of our student-athletes is at the top of our responsibilities. That’s why we will be diligent in how we manage everything from the way we relate to each other to the cleaning of our facilities and beyond.”
The university stated it consulted with local and national infectious disease and public health organizations in settling on its timeline.
The plan is to bring back athletes beyond football in phases later this summer.
“So that we can adequately prepare for them and offer the best possible care,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said. “We want to make sure that our staff can focus on each returning group appropriately and thoroughly.”
Athletes will be assessed upon arrival on campus. Those allowed to work out will do so in groups no larger than 10, and in open-air environments if possible.
Sanitation protocols included in OU’s statement include fogging and spraying of facilities, the use of special detergents to clean workout clothing and the availability of hand sanitizers throughout.
Also, according to the statement, “a campus housing facility has been designated to shelter and quarantine any student who tests positive.”
