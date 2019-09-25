NORMAN — There will be some familiar faces on Texas Tech’s sideline during Saturday’s game at Oklahoma.
Head coach Matt Wells, a Sallisaw native, was a five-year assistant coach at the University of Tulsa under former coach Steve Kragthorpe.
His brother Luke Wells is the Red Raiders’ tight ends/inside receivers coach. Luke Wells is an Oklahoma graduate who served three seasons as a student assistant coach for the Sooners between 1999-2001.
The most recognizable coach on OU’s staff is former defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks, who was replaced this season.
Lincoln Riley was asked this week if there were any concerns with Cooks’ knowledge of personnel knowledge.
“We deal with that from week to week, whether it’s been a guy who’s worked on our staff or a guy you’ve known or worked with in the past,” Riley said. “I mean there’s so much crossover now that it’s kind of normal, honestly.
“Kerry did a great job here. He was an active recruiter. Was a very, very positive person in our room. Kids really respected the way he went about his business. So yeah, a fun guy to be around, great family. Happy he landed at a great spot like Tech and certainly will always be a great friend.”
David Yost, the Red Raiders’ offensive coordinator, was on Washington State’s staff in 2015. That coincides with OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s first season with the Cougars. The pair were also together for five seasons at Missouri.
“It’s a spread team. David Yost, who I spent some time with both at Missouri and at Washington State, is probably too good of a friend. We’ve talked too much over the years,” Grinch said. “They do a great job offensively.”
The Red Raiders’ defensive coordinator is Keith Patterson, who is from Marlow. He played football at East Central University and coached defense at Tulsa for eight seasons (2003-10).
Paul Randolph, Texas Tech’s defensive line coach, held the same job at Tulsa between 2007-10.