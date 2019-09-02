“That’s my coach.”
Those three words were tweeted – with a flexed biceps and laughing emoji – by H-back Jeremiah Hall shortly after Oklahoma’s 49-31 win over Houston on Sunday night.
Shane Beamer, Hall’s position coach, needed stitches during the victory after choosing to give Hall a headbutt following the sophomore’s first-quarter touchdown reception.
That's my coach 💪🏽😂 https://t.co/C7kCtO2fHj— Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_Hall27) September 2, 2019
The celebration was sparked by the Sooners’ first touchdown this season and Hall’s first career scoring reception. But it may have not been the best idea since Hall was still wearing his helmet, according to ABC’s Holly Rowe.
OU head coach Lincoln Riley was asked about his tight ends and H-back coach after the game.
“I just found out why,” Riley said immediately following the game. "At least there’s a good story behind it.”
Beamer, a second-year assistant coach, has provided energy since his January 2018 arrival on campus. To hear about his enthusiasm after his player’s touchdown isn’t a surprise.
While there were some who appreciate his player-coach relationship, there were some who questioned his decision to go all Gus Frerotte.
“Shane Beamer didn’t use his head with that decision. Oh wait.”
“That’s stupidity.”
“Idiot.”
There were others who cheered the coach.
“Football guy of the week nominee. Even though Hugh Freeze has got it in the bag.”
“This dude’s a beast. Glad he came here. Linc has a different culture built up and I love it.”
What are your thoughts? Football guy or not too bright?