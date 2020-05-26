Oklahoma isn’t in a rush to return its football players to campus. That is perfectly fine with some parents.
The university announced on Tuesday that it will reopen its facilities for voluntary football workouts on July 1. The timetable is later than allowed by its own Big 12 Conference (June 15) and the Southeastern Conference (June 8). Ohio State and Clemson also will begin on June 8.
While some may question OU’s later start because of COVID-19, Melanie Mead is glad that the school is looking out for her son Bryan, a senior linebacker. A nurse practitioner, she’s always appreciated the role that the school has taken with its players and welcomes the cautious return.
“It tells me that he’s in the very best of hands, and they just don’t care about him and his performance,” she said. “They care about him as a person, his health and his future.”
When players return to Norman, they will be evaluated for clearance by OU’s medical staff. The student-athletes will be monitored and expected to adhere to safety protocols and guidelines.
“As I have stated before, we are going to approach this return with extreme care,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “We have received tremendous guidance from highly respected medical professionals, and we will follow their recommendations. We understand that the well-being of our student-athletes is at the top of our responsibilities. That’s why we will be diligent in how we manage everything from the way we relate to each other to the cleaning of our facilities and beyond.
“Our medical personnel have told us that the safest thing we can do is keep our players off campus for as long as possible. We chose the latest point that we could bring them back and still have enough time to prepare.”
Anthony Terry is the father of linebacker Jon-Michael Terry. He’s seen the Clemsons and Ohio States of the world preparing for the return.
“Football is a behemoth machine, but it’s really about these players,” he said. “I kind of admire (Riley) taking that stance even though the other major schools maybe jumping on getting the kids back as soon as they can, my wife and I, we’re not really in a big rush to get them back either.
“We know they are young and healthy. We do know that, from what we’ve seen, is that it affects the people his age very minimally. We’re not concerned along those lines, but there’s no reason to rush it. (Riley) is putting his players first, which is pretty important.”
The return has been organized by the OU medical staff, which has been working alongside the facilities staff and other facets of the athletics department. Each player will be assessed by the medical staff before joining workouts. If someone tests positive, a plan includes to shelter and quarantine the person.
While many staff members will work at home, essential members will be subject to an initial screening and then subject to the same daily checks as student-athletes.
The players had one practice before spring break and haven’t returned to campus since, but OU has done a good job of keeping families informed about the decisions made over the past two months.
“They’ve sent us e-mails and have been in contract with Bryan,” Melanie Mead said. “They’ve let us know what was going on minute-by-minute. We just got an e-mail (on Tuesday) outlining what they expect and the situation. They are trying to keep us in the loop and lets us know everything they can.”
Safety Patrick Fields grew up in his grandfather Greg Fields’ house. The older Fields been impressed with Riley’s decision-making during this process.
Fields loves watching his grandson play the sport that he loves, but the pandemic is bringing an important pause.
“This is serious,” Greg Fields said. “This is a moment in time for us to sit back and think about everybody else and the health of a nation and the world … everything will pass and everything can be reestablished.”
Even when players return to OU’s campus, there will be unknowns. Could the virus emerge in the locker room? What will it be like at practices?
For parents, it’ll be a daily wonder how their sons are coping away from home.
“I am a woman of faith,” Melanie Mead said. “God has Bryan where he is and put people in his life for His plan for Bryan. I have to rely in my faith and trust that Coach Riley and Coach (Alex) Grinch have Bryan’s best interest along with his teammates’ best interest at heart.”
