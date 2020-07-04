Sooner Nation will be keeping eyes away from the skies when the sun starts to drop on July 4.
The biggest fireworks may come via Washington D.C., when five-star quarterback Caleb Williams will make his commitment announcement. His decision will be revealed at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ, a streaming channel.
Oklahoma is considered a heavy favorite for Williams, who is rated the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 recruiting cycle by Rivals. LSU and Maryland are also finalists.
The 6-1, 200-pounder threw for 1,770 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 838 yards and 18 more scores during his junior season at Gonzaga College High School.
Williams would be the second five-star quarterback recruited to OU by coach Lincoln Riley in three years, joining Spencer Rattler.
“There are very few schools at any position that can recruit like Lincoln Riley can recruit a quarterback right now,” said SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion, who has covered OU recruiting for nearly two decades.
“When a defensive lineman gets an offer from Alabama, those are high-water marks. That’s when you know this player is an elite national guy.
“When a quarterback gets an Oklahoma offer – there have been very few over the last three or four years – you know that guy is one of the absolute top two or three quarterbacks in the country because Lincoln Riley has proven himself as not only able to land the best players he wants, but also to identify the guys that maybe not everybody was over the moon about.”
McCuistion pointed out that Rattler was offered a scholarship early by Riley because he saw his potential. Williams was also approached early by Riley.
“From a recruiting perspective, the only thing (this run) takes a back seat to is what they’re doing on the field with all the Heisman Trophy winners and the finalists,” McCuistion said. “One feeds the other.”