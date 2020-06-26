NORMAN — Don Werner isn’t the biggest college football fan around.
“Oh, somewhat,” he said when asked if he follows the sport. “Now, you don’t want me to tell you which team I follow.”
When Werner does follow college football, it’s usually Kansas State, which is about an hour and a half drive from his shop, Werner Wagon Works, in Horton, Kansas.
But this season, there’s no team he’ll be following any closer than OU. Werner and his company built the latest edition of the Sooner Schooner, which he delivered this week to the farm in Oklahoma where the ponies that power the Schooner — Boomer and Sooner — are kept.
2019 OU football season recap: The next step after another Big 12 and College Football Playoff berth
Memorable moments: A ring for the thumb
Oklahoma captured its fifth consecutive outright Big 12 championship, joining Clemson for the longest current streak among Power Five schools and most since Alabama’s five-year run between 1971-75. The Sooners lived on the edge, winning four of its final five league games — including an overtime win over Baylor in the Big 12 title game — by a combined 15 points.
Another CFP appearance:
The season’s end came in ugly fashion at the Peach Bowl, but that can’t take away from the Sooners advancing to the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season and for the fourth time in five years. OU’s four appearances are the second-most behind Alabama and Clemson (five each).
December in New York City:
Quarterback Jalen Hurts was the Heisman Trophy runner-up after the program had back-to-back winners in Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018). OU is the first program to have five Heisman finalists in a four-year period (Mayfield and Dede Westbrook in 2016 finished third and fourth, respectively, in 2016).
Three questions about 2019: Was the season a success?
While advancing to the CFP can be registered as a success, the program has gotten to the point where it needs to win a national semifinal game. A fifth Big 12 title, another regular-season win over Texas and 12 wins is a plus, but there’s little doubt that the players, coaches and Sooner Nation wants the program to make that next step.
2. What went right?
The OU defense made significant improvement under first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. The Sooners became only the second team in the Big 12 to lead the league in total offense and total defense, joining Nebraska in 1997.
3. What went wrong?
The defense wasn’t able to create turnovers, which was a staple of Grinch’s past defenses. OU ended with only 11 turnovers, which equaled the previous season’s total.
The passing numbers were down (297.4 yards per game) under Hurts. It was the first time in Riley’s five seasons of calling plays that the Sooners didn’t average 300 passing yards per game.
What to expect in 2020:
For the fourth consecutive season, a different quarterback will start the season opener. If Riley keeps the same blueprint as the past (with the exception of Mayfield in 2017), the OU coach will not name a starter among scholarship players Tanner Mordecai, Spencer Rattler (pictured)and Chandler Morris until the days leading into the Missouri State game. The new quarterback will have young wide receivers and an offensive line that was raw during the 2019 campaign, but should be improved.
What to expect in 2020 (continued):
The defense’s overhaul continues with a number of players entering the transfer portal as Grinch looks to field players that fit his system.
A special teams player to watch will be Gabe Brkic (pictured), who made all 17 of his attempts last season. With special teams coordinator Boulware departing to Texas, it will be interesting to see if assistant coach Shane Beamer gains full control of the unit.
Top returners: Kennedy Brooks
The junior running back could join Samaje Perine, Adrian Peterson and De’Mond Parker with three 1,000-yard seasons if he tops the rushing plateau in 2020.
Top returners: DaShaun White
The junior could shift to middle linebacker to take over for three-year starter Kenneth Murray.
Top returners: Creed Humphrey
The anchor of the offensive line, the junior center’s decision to return to school instead of early entry into the NFL draft could be important in the Sooners’ championship chase next season.
Biggest losses: CeeDee Lamb
Arguably the best wide receiver in OU history, Lamb started the 2017 season opener as a true freshman and ended up with 173 catches for 3,292 yards (third-most in school history despite playing three seasons) and 32 scores (second-most in school history).
Biggest losses: Kenneth Murray
The first true freshman inside linebacker to start a season opener since 1975, Murray exploded in his final season. The defensive captain ended with 335 career tackles (11th in school history) and set a school record with 28 tackles in a single game (Army, 2018).
Biggest losses: Parnell Motley
The senior cornerback was a lockdown defender in his final season at OU. He had a team-high 13 pass breakups in 2019 and is already drawing rave reviews after his performance at the East-West Shrine Game.
Postseason awards: Offensive MVP: CeeDee Lamb
A Biletnikoff Award finalist, Lamb had seven 100-yard receiving games in 2019, which equaled his total from his first two seasons. He averaged 21.4 yards per reception, the highest total of any OU receiver with at least 50 catches in a season.
Defensive MVP: Kenneth Murray
The linebacker had 102 stops (53 less tackles than his previous season) but improved with 17 tackles for loss (up from 12.5 the previous season). His leadership was important in 2019.
Assistant of the year: Alex Grinch
The defensive coordinator did what was expected. He improved OU greatly in all aspects of defense from the 2018 season.
Newcomer of the year: Jalen Hurts
The Alabama transfer and Heisman Trophy runner-up, he set an OU rushing record by quarterbacks after running for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns.
