NORMAN — The Sooner Schooner — an iconic symbol of Oklahoma football — was in an on-field accident during Saturday’s game against West Virginia.
The Sooner Schooner is maintained by members of the RUF/NEKS, a spirit organization. It is pulled by two white ponies and traditionally celebrates Oklahoma touchdowns with a quick loop on the field.
While doing a 180-degree turn to return to Memorial Stadium’s northeast tunnel, the Sooner Schooner tipped over and threw the male driver and female rider from the front seat after appearing to take a turn too sharp. A camera person was inside the Sooner Schooner.
A university spokesman said the OU camera person was being checked out, but everyone else was OK (including the ponies) following the accident.
"Overall, they're going to be okay."— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 19, 2019
Thankfully everyone walked away after the Sooner Schooner tipped over. pic.twitter.com/J1dwTP9xS8
The wagon detached from the axles following the topple. Several cheerleaders and support staff rushed to the field to check on everyone's status immediately after the second-quarter incident. The female rider was helped off the field.
The game was delayed a few minutes while personnel fixed divots created by the Sooner Schooner's wheels.
During a 1993 Sooners home loss to Colorado, there was a Schooner accident that bore a strong resemblance to Saturday’s crash. A RUF/NEK sustained a leg injury and the artificial turf was gashed open.
The most famous Schooner incident occurred on Jan. 1, 1985 — during OU’s Orange Bowl loss to Washington. A Sooners field goal attempt sailed through the uprights, but the score was nullified by a penalty. The Sooner Schooner operators apparently were unaware of the penalty flag and drove the wagon onto the wet Orange Bowl grass.
Because the Sooner Schooner got stuck in the muck of a soggy field, OU was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. An Orlando, Florida, newspaper headline described it as having been “unhorsemanlike conduct.”