NORMAN - Oklahoma has announced April 18 has the date of its annual spring football game.
The Saturday event will introduce fans to the 2020 version of the Sooners. The school announced the game on Wednesday morning and said more details will be announced at a later date.
A big storyline will be the quarterback position. Oklahoma will start the season with a new quarterback for the third consecutive season. Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai are the only scholarship quarterbacks on campus this semester.
Last year’s game was unique. It was moved up to Friday night to avoid bad weather on the next day and proved to be the right decision.
It’s unknown if OU will have a pregame musical act for the third consecutive season. In 2018, Trace Adkins presented a show. Last year, Lee Brice played for fans.
Photo gallery: 2019 OU Spring Game
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma linebacker Johnathan Perkins tackles wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma wide receiver Lee Morris (center) runs up the sideline on his way to a touchdown during Oklahoma’s spring game Friday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (left) knocks away a pass intended for wide receiver Theo Wease during Oklahoma’s spring game Friday in Norman. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts signs autographs for fans after the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talks to his players while walking to the sideline during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray signs Jacob McCool's, of Midwest City, shirt during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks gets tackled by linebacker DaShaun White during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley knocks away a pass intended for wide receiver Theo Wease during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges gets tackled by defensive back Eric Gallegos, but Bridges made two impressive catches Friday in Oklahoma’s spring game. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma quarterback Connor McGinnis high fives a fan while running out of the tunnel during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles for yardage Friday during Oklahoma’s spring game. Hurts was 11-of-14 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma receiver Lee Morris (left) runs up the sideline on his way to scoring a touchdown on a 58-yard pass play, while Brayden Willis — who threw a key block — celebrates during Friday’s spring game. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma wide receiver Trejan Bridges secures a catch next to the endzone during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts attempts a pass during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Lee Brice performs before the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Country singer Lee Brice, who was paid $150,000 by Oklahoma, performs before the Sooners’ spring game Friday night in Norman.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Lee Brice performs before the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Lee Brice performs before the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Lee Brice performs before the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Lee Brice performs before the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Lee Brice performs before the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts smiles after scoring a touchdown during the University of Oklahoma’s spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger runs the ball during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma running back Jeremiah Hall slips out of an attempted tackle by defensive back Eric Gallegos during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma defensive back Eric Gallegos knocks away a pass intended for wide receiver Nick Basqquine during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
McKenzie Webb, of Earlsboro, laughs while McKenna Mitchell, of Moore, spins her as they dance during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles returns an interception during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma's Trejan Bridges gets tackled by defensive back Eric Gallegos during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai attempts a pass during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Madison Auge, of Oklahoma City, laughs while dancing with Oklahoma's mascot Boomer during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai attempts a pass during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb jumps in the air before defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins celebrates with Lee Morris after Morris' touchdown during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Jennifer Loghry, of Huntsville, Ark., holds her son, Braxton, 5, as he sleeps during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray signs autographs for fans after the University of Oklahoma’s spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger runs the ball while wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford blocks corner back Miguel Edwards during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts attempts a pass during the University of Oklahoma’s spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after wide receiver Lee Morris' touchdown during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma mascot Boomer hugs quarterback Jalen Hurts after the Sooners’ spring game Friday night. Hurts wowed the 50,228 fans in attendance with his passing and his scrambling. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger runs the ball during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma wide receiver Lee Morris runs up the sideline on his way to scoring a touchdown while wide receiver Brayden Willis celebrates during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins celebrates with Lee Morris after Morris' touchdown during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2019 OU spring football game
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley knocks away a pass intended for wide receiver Theo Wease during the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Video: Eric Bailey and Guerin Emig break down Bedlam
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW