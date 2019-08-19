Oklahoma discovered its starting point in the Associated Top 25 preseason poll released on Monday.
The Sooners are No. 4, which is the first time they’ve started inside the top five since checking in at No. 3 in the 2016 preseason poll.
OU now been ranked inside the AP preseason top five poll a record 35 times, which equals half of the 70 AP preseason polls. Alabama and Ohio State (28 times each) is behind Oklahoma.
It is the fourth consecutive season that Oklahoma has started inside the top 10. In 2017 and 2018 — Lincoln Riley’s first two seasons as head coach — OU was ranked No. 7 in the preseason poll.
Clemson was selected to defend their national championship. The Tigers were followed by Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
OU now has been ranked in the top 10 in 16 of the last 18 preseason polls.
Oklahoma finished No. 3 in 2017 and No. 4 in 2018, the first time it had consecutive top-five finishes since the 2002-2004 seasons.
The Big 12 was represented in the Big 12 poll by Texas (No. 10) and Iowa State (21).
The Sooners were No. 4 in the Amway Coaches Top 25 preseason poll released earlier this month.
The College Football Playoff selection committee — which determines which four schools play for a national championship — will release its first Top 25 poll on Nov. 5.
OU opens the season with a Sept. 1 game against Houston. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
By the numbers
17: Times that OU has been ranked in the top 10 since 2001. The only times it has begun outside the top 10 during that span was 2013 (No. 16) and 2015 (No. 19).
49: Record amount of times that the Sooners have started the preseason poll inside the top 10. Ohio State (44) is second.
35: Record amount of times that OU has started the preseason poll inside the top 5. Alabama and Ohio State have been there 28 times each.
87.1: Percentage that Oklahoma has been included in the AP preseason Top 25 poll. The Sooners have been ranked in 61 of 70 preseason polls. Only Ohio State (94.3 percent) has a better percentage record.