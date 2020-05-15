Clayton Smith, a four-star outside linebacker from Texarkana, Texas, announced his pledge to play football at Oklahoma.
Smith is a 6-4, 220-pounder who is rated as the country's 14th-best player at his position by Rivals. He was heavily recruited by new defensive assistant coach Jamar Cain. The high school senior-to-be selected OU over Texas and LSU.
He is the second commitment for Oklahoma on Friday. OU received a commitment from five-star wide receiver Mario Williams earlier in the day.
Oklahoma now has seven commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.