OU's third down defense, by the numbers

0: First downs allowed against 16 opportunities when faced with third-and-11 or longer

1: First downs allowed against 22 opportunities when faced with third down in the first half

2: First downs allowed against 29 opportunities on third-and-7 or longer

5: First downs allowed on third down against Houston

5: First downs allowed on third down during next three games

19.6: Percentage of third-down conversions allowed by OU, which ranks second nationally