Oklahoma finished No. 7 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2019 season, which was released early on Tuesday morning.
The Sooners ended with a 12-2 record after advancing to the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in five seasons and winning their fifth consecutive Big 12 championship.
LSU completed a perfect season by defeating Clemson in the CFP national championship game on Monday night. The teams finished 1-2 in the final poll followed Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon.
Florida was No. 6, followed by the Sooners, Alabama, Penn State and Minnesota.
The Sooners finished outside the AP top five for the first time since the 2014 season. OU finished No. 4 (2018), No. 3 (2017), No. 5 (2016) and No. 5 (2015).
There were only three Big 12 schools in the final AP poll. Joining the Sooners were No. 13 Baylor and No. 25 Texas.
Since 2000, Oklahoma has finished into the AP top 10 in 14 of the past 20 seasons.
Oklahoma’s finish in AP rankings over past 20 years
2019: 7
2018: 4
2017: 3
2016: 5
2015: 5
2014: RV
2013: 6
2012: 15
2011: 16
2010: 6
2009: RV
2008: 5
2007: 8
2006: 11
2005: 22
2004: 3
2003: 3
2002: 5
2001: 6
2000: 1