Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland was arrested early Saturday morning for public intoxication, according to a Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office desk blotter.
The Sooners’ placekicker was booked into jail at 4:46 a.m. A search through the inmate roster at noon Saturday didn’t provide a hit on his name. No other details have been provided by police for the circumstances surrounding the 19-year-old redshirt sophomore’s arrest.
The Tulsa World has made a request for a statement from OU.
Sutherland took over field-goal duties from four-year starter Austin Seibert. He has been perfect on extra-point attempts (making all 23 tries) and is 2-of-4 on field goal attempts. Sutherland connected on his first two collegiate field-goal attempts against UCLA, making a 22- and 32-yard field goal.
The OU Daily was first to report Sutherland’s arrest.