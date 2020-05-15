Drawing commitments from five-star wide receivers have almost become natural for Oklahoma.
Mario Williams, a 5-10, 165-pound receiver from Plant City, Florida, announced his commitment to play football for the Sooners. The Friday proclamation was made on social media.
Williams, a five-star recruit considered the nation’s No. 12 overall high-school player by Rivals, chose OU over finalists Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU.
He would be the fourth five-star wide receiver that the Sooners have recruited over the past three recruiting cycles once he signs with OU. In 2019, Lincoln Riley swooped up five-star receivers Trejan Bridges, Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease.
Williams averaged 29.4 yards per catch during his junior season. He grabbed 27 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019.
