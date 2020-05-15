Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 130 PM CDT. * AT 1034 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... OWASSO... BIXBY... JENKS... GLENPOOL... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... SPERRY... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... TURLEY... TULSA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT... LIBERTY... LEONARD... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 219 AND 232.