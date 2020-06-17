Oklahoma’s 2021 recruiting class received a boost on Wednesday when the Sooners got a verbal pledge from Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound defensive end from Portland (Oregon) Jefferson High School made his declaration in the afternoon.
Rawlins-Kibonge didn’t start playing football until his junior year, but drew plenty of attention last season.
Among schools offering scholarships were Miami, Nebraska, Stanford, Tennessee, Southern California and Washington. Rawlins-Kibonge is rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports and a three-star athlete by Rivals.
A two-sport athlete, Rawlins-Kibonge is also an outstanding basketball player. At one point, he had given a verbal commitment to play basketball for Washington State.
Rawlins-Kibonge is the eighth high school player to commit to the Sooners’ 2021 class and he is the fifth defensive player.