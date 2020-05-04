Campus visits currently aren’t allowed but that didn’t stop Oklahoma from adding to its 2021 recruiting class.
Danny Stutsman, a 6-3, 205-pound outside linebacker from Winter Garden, Florida,, announced his commitment to the Sooners on Monday afternoon.
Stutsman was impressed with the work that OU did pitching the program to him even from a long distance.
“Quite frankly, the way the whole recruiting process went (with OU) was just a whole other level compared to all the rest of the schools,” Stutsman told the Orlando Sentinel. “You could really tell I was a player of high interest and definitely a player they wanted, and that’s really what stood out to me."
Stutsman is the fifth player in the Sooners’ 2021 class and third player of the defensive side.
Stutsman played both ways from Foundation Academy. On defense, he had 110 tackles including 19 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2019. Offensively, he caught 44 passes for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 30 times for 202 yards and two more scores.
Stutsman’s final six included OU, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Minnesota, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.