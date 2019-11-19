Oklahoma has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Joe Moore award, which is presented to college football’s most outstanding offensive line.

OU won the award in 2018 and, despite losing four starters to the NFL, has maintained respect among the voting committee.

Oklahoma is averaging a nation’s-best 8.8 yards per offensive play, which is above last year’s single-season record of 8.6. The Sooners also rank third nationally at 6.5 yards per rush.

Other semifinalists are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391