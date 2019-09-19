OU helmet 2012 file

Aaryn Parks, a 6-5, 294-pound offensive tackle from Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy, has given a verbal commitment to join Oklahoma’s 2020 recruiting class.

Parks made the announcement on the Rivals.com network. He is considered the nation’s 60th best prospect and No. 10 at the offensive tackle position.

Parks chose the Sooners over two other finalists – Alabama and North Carolina. He formerly was a Penn State commit.

Parks is the fifth offensive lineman to give an Oklahoma pledge in the 2020 class. He joins Nate Anderson (6-5, 260), Noah Nelson (6-7, 290), Andrew Raym (6-4, 285) and Anton Harrison (6-5,332).

Oklahoma now has 18 players in its 2020 recruiting class.

