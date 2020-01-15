Oklahoma etched its first commitment of the Class of 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday.
Kobie McKinzie, a 6-3, 225-pound outside linebacker from Lubbock (Texas) Cooper High School, gave a verbal pledge to join the Sooners. His announcement came via Twitter and he called Oklahoma “the university of my dreams.”
According to SoonerScoop, McKinzie has been a long-time visitor to OU’s campus.
McKinzie had previously given a commitment to Texas Tech, his hometown university, but changed his month prior to his sophomore season.