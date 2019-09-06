OU Football

OU Football

OU football helmets sit on the field before a football game against Florida A&M in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, September 8, 2012. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 MATT BARNARD

Noah Arinze, a 6-5, 236-pound defensive end from Webster Groves, Missouri, has announced his verbal commitment to join Oklahoma’s 2020 recruiting class.

Arinze was at the Sooners’ 49-31 victory over Houston on Sunday night.

“I remember running outside in the snow with my 50-pound weight vest on and everybody was looking at me like I was crazy. I guess they don’t have the OU DNA,” Arinze said during his commitment video.

Arinze is the second commitment this week. Anton Harrison, an offensive tackle from Washington D.C. Archbishop Carrol announced he was headed to OU.

Oklahoma now has 17 commitments in the 2020 class including two defensive linemen in Arinze and Perrion Winfrey, a defensive tackle from Iowa Western Community College.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391