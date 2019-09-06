Noah Arinze, a 6-5, 236-pound defensive end from Webster Groves, Missouri, has announced his verbal commitment to join Oklahoma’s 2020 recruiting class.
Arinze was at the Sooners’ 49-31 victory over Houston on Sunday night.
“I remember running outside in the snow with my 50-pound weight vest on and everybody was looking at me like I was crazy. I guess they don’t have the OU DNA,” Arinze said during his commitment video.
Respect my decision @OU_Football @LincolnRiley @CoachThibbs @CoachGrinch @eliteamsports #sbg #Critcal #BoomerSooner #oudna pic.twitter.com/gN6ZIHBBdW— NoahArinze (@ArinzeNoah) September 6, 2019
Arinze is the second commitment this week. Anton Harrison, an offensive tackle from Washington D.C. Archbishop Carrol announced he was headed to OU.
Oklahoma now has 17 commitments in the 2020 class including two defensive linemen in Arinze and Perrion Winfrey, a defensive tackle from Iowa Western Community College.