NORMAN — Can Oklahoma stop a defensive freefall after giving up 48 and 41 points in back-to-back games before Saturday’s big game at Baylor?
“It will be handled. No question,” defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles said following Saturday’s 42-41 edge-of-your-seat victory over Iowa State on Saturday night.
Is the Sooners’ offense that churns out yards and points at historical numbers having too many open possessions during key stretches of football games?
“We didn’t play bad at all (in) the first half, but just wasn’t productive in the second half when we had the ball. We have to fix that,” quarterback Jalen Hurts said.
The Oklahoma triumph came down to a two-point conversion stop with 24 seconds left in regulation. At that instant, there was reason to celebrate. But it was just a quick fix for more concerning issues on both sides of the football.
The Sooners only scored six points during a two-quarter stretch in the Kansas State loss two weeks early. Against Iowa State, it only had seven points in the second half. The defense officially didn’t create a turnover for the fifth consecutive game, but Parnell Motley’s game-saving interception on Iowa State’s two-point conversion attempt could be considered the team’s greatest takeaway in 2019.
Lincoln Riley said he told his team that championship teams are always remembered for the high moments of a special season. Little is said about the adversity and speed bumps along the journey.
The Iowa State game definitely goes in the latter category.
“Any player, any team, you go through things. I think everybody thinks because you play a couple of games early that it’s magically fixed and this and that. I think we’re a lot better in a lot of ways but we still have a lot of growing to do and that’s as a team,” Riley said. “I’m not just talking about our defense, that’s our offense, our defense, special teams, coaching, every part of us has got a lot better to go. So many people just think that you just get to November and you are what you are.
“You’ve got to keep growing and these are the moments when you can grow the most. I have no doubt about the direction we’re headed and some of the things we’re doing. Excited to continue to get better and continue to win.”
Linebacker Kenneth Murray was asked about Iowa State’s ability to move the football in the fourth quarter.
“Unacceptable. To be honest, in those moments, me personally, just trying to make a play,” Murray said. “Obviously trying to get some energy sparked and obviously that didn’t happen and things went the way that they did and, at the end of the day, that is unacceptable. To me, disappointed. Obviously happy to get a win, but definitely not the performance that we want.”
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said he needs to get better as a coach.
“You can say you’re delivering the message or you can say you’re delivering the right message, or you’re putting the guys in the right situations or you can say you’re demanding it in practice in terms of making plays and all those things, where we want to be in terms of takeaways,” Grinch said. “Again, it’s all words if you’re not getting it on Saturdays. Where I need to be better is, why isn’t it sinking in? Why isn’t it not showing up? Why did it show up for certain stretches, or why does it show up for certain stretches over the course of a game?
“Our inability as coaches to get guys to do it for 60 minutes … that’s it. I believe what we do works. Are we doing changes and all those things? No. You name the call, a tackle has to be made. There are several instances of what could have been a TFL, tackle at the line of scrimmage all of a sudden turns into an explosive play or a good play offensively, and that’s a real shame. Where I’ve got to be better is I’ve got to land my message.”
Ninety minutes after Saturday night’s game was complete, Hurts met the media. All he had done is taken his pads off or washed the eye black from his face.
Reflection for Hurts typically comes with a weight-room workout after a home game. There was plenty to think about following an offense that dazzled in the first half (the 35 first-half points was more than any team had scored against Iowa State in an entire game) and struggled in the second half (Hurts’ poor decision while throwing an interception led to the Cyclones’ potential game-winning touchdown).
“You look at this game right here and, as a team, you say, we definitely put ourselves in a horrible situation. I look myself in the mirror and I say I put us in a horrible situation. I could have done better, especially in that second half, of executing our offense, keeping things alive, converting on third downs, of just making smart decisions that I always make,” Hurts said. “The unique part of all of this is we found out a lot about ourselves as far as overcoming adversity. We saw some growth. Are there are a lot of plays at the end of the game or early in the game that we wished we would have made to not even make it close? Yeah. But we needed this for a reason. I’m a believer that God has us feeling this way for a reason. This is definitely a lesson that we will learn from.”
Hurts is also his toughest critic. And then he explained his leadership qualities through good times and bad.
“People ask me why I carry myself the way that I do, why I handle myself the way I do, why I go about my business the way that I do? Why I try to lead the way I do? Why I work out after every game? Little things like that because I take it personal,” Hurts said. “I want it so bad for this team. As a leader, as a quarterback, I’m willing to lay it all out on the line for them. Me being the player that I am, I know that I can definitely control the outcome of the game and how the game flows and all of that.
“There’s a lot to learn from. But regardless of how this whole thing went tonight, I look at myself in the mirror and say ‘J, you could have did this and you could have did that, but your brothers had your back.’ So we’re going to build from this. We are going to enjoy this as much as we can and try to be 1-0 next week, like we were this week.”