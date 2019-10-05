LAWRENCE, Kan. – Lincoln Riley smiled when one of his postgame answers was unexpectedly interrupted by the loud sound of a toilet flushing in an adjacent restroom.
“I’ve never had that in the backdrop of my press conference,” the Oklahoma coach quipped before adding, “that’s what they thought of my play calls at the end of the (first) half.”
The No. 6 Sooners struggled early before finding traction before intermission to chalk a 45-20 win over upset-minded Kansas at Memorial Stadium.
All wins are important, but there wasn’t the same zing to this triumph compared to how the Sooners have played in recent weeks.
Could the team have been looking forward to next week’s showdown in Texas?
Riley wouldn’t buy that theory following a Big 12 contest that started 30 minutes after a scheduled 11 a.m. kickoff due to severe weather in the Lawrence area. But even after a sluggish start, he didn’t balk at his team’s progress.
“Obviously we’ll be excited to get back to preparation this week,” Riley said. “I feel good about our entire team. We obviously have a lot of things to do better, but I like where our heads are at. I like this team. I do.”
Before looking ahead to Texas, Oklahoma had to break away from the Jayhawks, who gained a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
Adversity wasn’t what OU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) expected on this wet afternoon, especially against a Kansas team that’s been overwhelmed at points this season under first-year coach Les Miles. But Neville Gallimore, like his coach, wouldn’t admit to looking ahead to the Longhorns despite facing their first deficit this season.
“The thing about us, we take it one game at a time,” said Gallimore, who will play in his final Red River Showdown game. “We just got finished playing this one and every week’s a big week. Obviously, we’re going to prepare like we know how, the coaches and everything, we’ve got to trust them.
“I know everything we do, we go hard regardless. We go hard no matter who we’re playing, so this week is no different.”
Cotton Bowl success will depend on a number of changes from this week to next.
Penalties dogged the Sooners once again. OU was flagged eight times for 89 yards, a figure that could bite the team in big games.
“We’ve just got to continue to work, and there’s so much about the way we’re playing that I like. So we’re taking guys out, we’re getting on them, we’re coaching them hard,” Riley said. “They often times have not been the same type of penalties week to week. It’s just been like we plug a leak and then we spring another one.
“So we’ve got to grow. Obviously they cost us a chance to separate a little bit earlier in this game. We know they’ll cost us if we don’t continue to clean them up, so we’ve got to do better.”
Kansas (2-4, 0-3) took a 7-0 lead when it went 98 yards against the Sooners. It was the first time this season OU has allowed first-quarter points, capped by Carter Stanley’s 22-yard scoring pass to Daylon Charlot.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray missed the middle part of that drive after spraining an ankle. When he returned, the Jayhawks found the end zone.
“We knew (adversity) was gonna come at some point. We responded to it today, but like I said it’s not enough,” Murray said. “Our performance today is not enough. We’ve gotta get better. We’ve gotta prepare better than any other week.”
The Sooners would respond with 42 unanswered points to extinguish any hopes for a KU upset.
The final moments of the first half were interesting. OU faced third-and-goal from the Kansas 48 after a penalty, a sack and a 20-yard loss on a trick play.
Oklahoma recovered after forcing KU to go three-and-out and then – aided by CeeDee Lamb’s 48-yard punt return – carried a 21-7 lead into intermission after Jalen Hurts’ 10-yard pass to Lamb with 39 seconds remaining.
Hurts scored four touchdowns but didn’t have eye-popping numbers. The quarterback ended 16-of-24 passing for 228 yards. He threw two touchdown passes while also running for two more. He ended with 56 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Hurts, his toughest critic, expects more from himself.
“Just going out there with the right approach and being decisive,” Hurts said. “The energy I have for myself leaks onto the team and the approach I have definitely affects the team and I need to make sure I’m on my p’s and q’s all the time. So, there’s no doubt.”
Rhamondre Stevenson had a team-high 109 yards on only five carries, highlighted by a bowling-ball run over defenders that covered 61 yards and ended in the end zone.
Oklahoma’s passing game shared the wealth as well. No OU receiver had more than two catches, with 13 players totaling 20 receptions.
Everything now turns to OU-Texas, where defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will get his first taste of the rivalry.
“It’s a war each year and you have to respect it that way,” Grinch said. “We know it’s game six, but you can’t go down that road and say it’s just game six.
“It’s not just anything. I know enough about that to suggest that.”