NORMAN – Lincoln Riley has never departed a November football game after a loss since joining the Oklahoma coaching staff in 2015.
The Sooners have won 17 consecutive games in the season’s most important month. You have to flip back to a Nov. 8, 2014, contest against visiting Baylor to find the last setback.
November means more than any recent season for OU, especially after an Oct. 26 upset loss at Kansas State. Moving forward, there’s now little margin for error heading into Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against Iowa State.
Oklahoma (7-1 overall, 4-1 in Big 12) will get an idea of where it sits when the initial College Football Playoff Top 25 is released on Tuesday night.
Riley has been through this journey in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Entering November, the Sooners had work to do each season and an unblemished run was rewarded with a CFP playoff bid. In 2016, an 11-2 campaign ended with three November wins during a season-ending 10-game win streak.
This month, without an attractive nonconference triumphs to buoy hopes, Oklahoma will need impressive wins.
What’s been the secret to all of the November victories?
“I think a constant hunger to improve and the desire to win a championship. We've put ourselves in that position again going into November. We're right there where we want to be and we've got some great opportunities coming up against some really good football teams, starting with Iowa State here,” Riley said. “That's what November ball's about. Do you get tired of doing it? Do you get tired of the workouts and all the things you do all year? Tired of the grind? Or are you excited to play your very best ball? And that's where we have to be.”
Oklahoma’s remaining schedule includes home games against Iowa State (Saturday) and TCU (Nov. 23) and road contests at Baylor (Nov. 16) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 30).
Everyone will eye how the Sooners will bounce back from the 48-41 loss to K-State. While there’s concentration on the November streak, Oklahoma also hasn’t lost back-to-back regular-season games since 2000.
Riley believes there will be resiliency to his team after the road loss.
“Games like that, they either rip you apart or bring you closer together. A lot of times there’s no middle ground. It’s one of those deals where everyone — coaches, players, everyone involved — has got to look in the mirror and ask, ‘What do I need to do better for this team for it to play at its elite level?’ Then everybody’s got to take action on that and consistently take action,” Riley said.
“It’s not just one bye week or the next game. It’s got to be consistent here through the end. You’ve got to believe in yourself first or listen to the outside, who’s going to tell you how sorry you are. You’ve got to believe in yourself and your capabilities, which I believe our team does. And you’ve got to go put it into action and do better. We’re going to do everything we possibly can to get to that.”
Kansas State served as the Sooners’ first raucous road game. Oklahoma had more supporters at UCLA, the stadium lacked energy at Kansas and the Texas game was a 50-50 split among fan bases.
The lessons learned will go far, Riley said.
“Watching our team, I don’t know that we were as mentally prepared to go handle that for a four-quarter game,” Riley said. “That responsibility is ultimately mine. They’ve got to be ready for the kind of fight it’s going to be on the road."