NORMAN – Oklahoma will take a 20-game winning streak in true road games to UCLA on Saturday.
The Bruins are struggling this season after opening the season with losses to Cincinnati and San Diego State. Despite the traditional power’s slow start, OU coach Lincoln Riley will not take the Pac-12 school lightly in the nonconference contest inside the Rose Bowl Stadium.
“I know they've gotten off to a tough start but this is the classic deal, you look at the record and you think one thing, you turn on the tape and you see the guys running around on that football field, you see how well the defense is playing, you see a bunch of talented players offensively,” Riley said during his Monday news conference at Memorial Stadium.
“We know the kind of coaches that they have so we're not gonna get lulled to sleep the fact of what people may or may not say on the outside. We know it's a good football team. We know it's really good coaches, really good players on that side and we're gonna need to be ready to play.”
The No. 5 Sooners own the all-time series with the Bruins, winning four of five contests between the schools including a 49-21 home win over UCLA last season.