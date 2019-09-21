NORMAN — Charleston Rambo has developed into an impact receiver in Oklahoma’s offense this season.
Rambo’s emergence in the first three games shouldn’t be surprising considering his strong performance in last year’s Orange Bowl against Alabama.
He recorded career highs for receptions (five) and yards (116) against UCLA last weekend.
“It’s just natural right now,” Rambo said. “I’ve got more in the tank. More to come.”
The redshirt sophomore from Cedar Hill, Texas, also leads the Sooners with 11 catches for 251 yards.
CeeDee Lamb — who drew double-team coverage from the Bruins — said he is happy for his teammate.
“He didn’t surprise me one bit,” Lamb said. “This is all scripted and I tip my hat off to him. He showed up to the challenge and he’s proven himself. He’s got a lot more to go and I can’t wait to see what more he can do.”
Lamb said he started to see things click for Rambo this summer.
“He actually got confidence and he started working at his craft, like working at things that he felt like he needed to work on, staying after practice by himself catching the JUGS (machine) and just doing things that any great receiver would do,” Lamb said. “After that I just got kind of confident in him and just seeing him trust his talents in everything that he’s worked hard for up to this point. It doesn’t surprise me at all.”
Rambo and Lamb arrived on campus at the same time. While Lamb was in the starting lineup on opening day as a freshman, Rambo redshirted his first season on campus.
“I remember everything from it,” Rambo recalled about the 2017 season. “I learned a lot from that redshirt season. I’m just putting it into my game right now.”
His biggest proponent during the redshirt season, Rambo said, was outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons and his mother. His focus was to get his weight and body right for the 2018 season.
Being patient is hard for anyone who had superstar numbers in high school. Rambo had to do so and he’s passing that message on to the Sooners’ five-star wide receiver recruits, Trejan Bridges, Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease.
“They’ve seen (former OU star) Marquise (Brown) wait his turn, as well,” Rambo said. “At the beginning he wasn’t starting. ... I just tell them to wait their turn.”
Rambo has a touchdown catch in his past four games, which includes a three-catch, 74-yard performance in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
He credits Brown — now in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens — for his growth as a player. Last season, Rambo played behind the dynamic wide receiver and learned a lot.
“(His) work ethic at practice — or not at practice. Or seeing his summer. His summer going into the year before he came out, he was working like crazy,” Rambo said. “I just watched that and wanted to work like that.”